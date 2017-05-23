Pounce into Cat Quest on PlayStation 4 and Steam This Summer

Get Ready for the Ultimate Catventure in Cat Quest, Making Its Way to PlayStation 4 and Steam This Summer

PQube and developer The GentleBros team up to bring an epic adventure to catastic proportions to PlayStation 4 and Steam this summer! In Cat Quest, embark on the ultimate open-world, top-down RPG where you navigate a wonderful, 2D world stocked full of cats with crazy powers.

Real-time cat combat gets intense as you pounce about an absolutely massive continent, raiding dungeons to reap the treasures within, completing quests, and rummaging about with the other furry cat inhabitants of Felingard. If you want to see the absolutely adorable trailer for Cat Quest, look no further than the video below:

Go head-on towards your destiny as you set out to rescue your kidnapped sister from the evil clutches of the mysterious cat Drakoth, wielding your newly discovered, dragon slayer heritage at your paw-tips. Spirry, your guardian spirit will be there to help you along the way to saving both your sister and the world that Drakoth has maniacally brought to the depths of chaos.

Get a taste of the gameplay in the walkthrough video below!:

Will you be joining along in the catventures of Cat Quest? Let us know in the comments below!

SOURCE: Press Release