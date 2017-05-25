Sledgehammer Games Crushes Skeptic Players, Confirming That the Playable Call of Duty: WW2 Female Characters Are Historically Accurate

Concerns circling the playable Call of Duty: WW2 female characters were addressed directly by the studio during a recent livestreaming from Sledgehammer Games, shutting down skeptics in a statement backing its historical accuracy. Last month, they confirmed that the upcoming Call of Duty title will feature playable female characters, including period-piece soldiers such as a French resistance fighter, and have since been hit with a backlash of questions regarding authenticity.

During the Facebook livestream with Sledgehammer Games, they were asked a question about the historical accuracy of the women characters, and their thoughts about it.

“You actually mention that there will be women characters in this game. Now lots of fans have been asking whether or not that is historically accurate, what do you think about that?”

Sledgehammer Games replied with the following:

“It is historically accurate. We knew that we’d have a challenge – a little bit – with diversity, coming into this. But after doing a lot of research on the French Resistance, they had a lot of female fighters, so we have a French resistance character [called] Rousseau who leads one of the Paris resistance groups and you actually get to play as her a little bit as well. But we have female characters and soldiers in multiplayer and Zombies and throughout the game.”

These fans are apparently in dire need of a history lesson. A quick Google search will bring up loads of information about women in the second World War and, if you’d like to brush up on the women of WWII yourself, here’s an article highlighting 11 totally badass historical wartime fighters, including the exceptionally famous WWII French resistance fighter that their French female character is most likely based off of.

Sledgehammer Games aims to make their game a “cinematic action blockbuster” and has been presented with quite a challenge when it comes to balancing the game’s authenticity, which will address multiple periodic occurrences with accuracy. They’ll be showing off more of Call of Duty: WW2 at E3 2017 in June, possibly offering a larger, inside look at what players will bee getting in November.

Call of Duty: WW2 is scheduled to launch for Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 3rd.

SOURCE