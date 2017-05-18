Bungie and Razer Team up to Bring New Destiny 2 Gaming Gear

Share Your Love of Destiny 2 with a New Line of Sweet Items

Razer is a leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, and today they announced their partnership with Bungie. Going forward, this means we can expect to see a new line of Destiny 2-themed gear. The possibilities have just expanded, guardians.

Since Destiny 2 will release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, we can probably expect a variety of pro gear per platform. Awhile back, Razer unleashed the Razer Raiju pro controller exclusively for the PS4. Now that Bungie’s involved in the mix, we can expect many new and interesting peripherals as time goes by.

To kick things off, Razer went ahead and brought us the Razer Ornata Chroma, their latest keyboard to seduce pro players. This tactile mechanical keyboard comes combined with membrane keys to offer better and comfortable gaming. It goes well with the Razer ManO’War Tournament Edition headset. Such a headset offers the most comfort and, fantastically, goes with any platform. Then we have the all-new Razer Goliathus Speed, a mouse pad so awesome that Razer feels it’s worth bragging about.

“We’re very excited to partner with Razer to create a line of premium gear that we know Destiny 2 players and action shooter fans will love,” said Jim McQuillan, Creative Director, Brand & Marketing at Bungie. “The team has come up with some cool ways to pair Destiny’s art and designs with Razer’s high-performance hardware, providing players with new ways to customize their Destiny 2 experience.”

Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO, had this to add:

“This is one of the most anticipated games this year, with a community that’s been yearning for a PC release, Destiny’s innovation and depth is remarkable. We’re honored to be working with some of the world’s best developers to support the launch of the game on PC.”

Razer’s Destiny 2 line of peripherals goes on sale this September, presumably when the game launches. Simply check back with COGconnected for all of the latest updates. And drop a comment down below. What’s your take on this new suite of Destiny 2 gear?

SOURCE: Press Release