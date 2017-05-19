Bungie Has “No Plans” For a Nintendo Switch Version of Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Developer Isn’t Planning on a Nintendo Switch Port

More details about Destiny 2 were officially unveiled yesterday, specifically about the gameplay and story, and today Bungie answered some pressing questions. While Bungie talked yesterday about what is new and improved, and that the game will be available on the PC, there were a bunch of questions surrounding which other platforms might get a port. Of course, this includes the very popular Nintendo Switch.

IGn talked with Mark Noseworthy, Destiny 2 project lead, about bringing the game to the Nintendo Switch, and unfortunately for fans, Bungie is not planning on bringing the game to the Switch any time soon. Noseworthy stated he doesn’t believe a port of the game would work on the new console. He said, “I think it’s pretty unrealistic, given we’re an online-only game, right?” He then continued, “The Switch is] incredible, I love the console, but in terms of where it’s at, I don’t want to leave anyone with the possibility of, like, ‘It’s a thing we’ll consider, maybe next year.’ There’s no plans right now for Switch.”

There is a bunch of improvements and a few changes coming the the second installment in the popular series, including different planets and that the multiplayer portion of the game will be expanded! Here is what the official website has to say about the story, “You are one of humanity’s last remaining Guardians. Your home and your power has been taken from you by a brutal invader – Ghaul. With humanity on the brink, it’s up to you to fight back and reclaim our world.”

Destiny 2 will be coming to both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 8, however the PC release date has not yet been confirmed. There will be a beta for the game this summer for the consoles as well, and another one out later for PC.

