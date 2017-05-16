Bungie Devs Already Playing Destiny 2 at Home; Premier Will “Come out Big”

According to the Bungie Team, There’s Still a Lot of Work Ahead

The creators of Halo are hard at work and hard at fun, according to their latest podcast. After a three-year hiatus, the good folks at Bungie resumed talks and brought us a bit of news on where they lie with Destiny 2.

While there was nothing major revealed, developers talked about Destiny 2 and the impending premier. Unsurprisingly, it’s going to be huge; surprisingly, it will be on its own scale. Specifically, Activision is making full use of the Jet Center Los Angeles in Hawthorne, California. Two hangars bunched up for plenty of attendees to witness the worldwide reveal.

Here’s what developers had to say about the game’s current progress:

“We have the whole game at home, in a private test realm, and we’re playing the s*** out of it. That’s actually pretty motivating because you can see the things that are going amazing and the things that are still rough.

We’re not done, we’ve got plenty of work in front of us. If you were playing right now you’d see unnamed items and missing icons, but having a version of the game where you can sit on your couch and relax is great.

We actually had a Winter build at home during the Holiday period and the difference between that build and the actual one is so stark. It just, like, doubles in fun every two weeks.”

In order to “come out of the gates big,’ the team has prepared what they call “a pretty expansive set of content” for the community to play. We’ll learn more in just two days. But, according to the team, the new Destiny 2 experience will suit both veterans and newcomers.

Starting 10 AM, Thursday, May 18th, everyone will witness the keynote. We’ll then see hands-on gameplay with PC and PS4 builds of the game. Until then, feel free to comment your thoughts on the game and let us know your own speculation.

Happy gaming.

