Behold Our Beloved Bloodborne Hunter in This $800 Statue

This Amazing Piece of Art Is the Bloodborne Fan’s Ideal Decoration

We’ve just received another amazing video game statue, and it’s inspired by none other than Bloodborne. Celebrate the PS4 exclusive at the cost of your bank, because this limited piece is no less than $800.

Based on the Old Hunters DLC, this statue is a detailed reconstruction of the player character. However, the customization will be more limited in this case. Nonetheless, the fact here is that it’s gorgeous, detailed, and rises 32 inches (81cm) tall; moreover, it comes with interchangeable parts.

Designer Prime 1 Studio created the statue with an interchangeable street lamp and pillar. Better yet, they’ve fashioned two different right hands: one holding the Hunter Axe and one holding the Saw Cleaver. But, for the serious fans, they’ve also made an exclusive edition with the Threaded Cane.

Since these are premium statues, supplies will be limited. Only 2,000 will be produced with an even smaller count of 1,250 exclusives. Both are available for pre-order and you can find the exclusive with Sideshow Collectibles. If you would like to learn more, you can read up on Prime’s Facebook page. As for the release window, they’re expected to arrive somewhere between July and September 2018.

These aren’t the first, and probably not the last, Bloodborne statues designed by Prime 1. Along with the Hunter version, there will also be a $600 Lady Maria released in 2018.

