Bayonetta 3 Could Have a Different Protagonist, Says Platinum Games

Bayonetta 3 Might Not Even Have a Female Main Character

It’s pretty obvious that fans want another Bayonetta game. Actually, you can pretty much say that about any title from Platinum Games. But in this case, devs want the same thing, which is why they are currently holding talks on the sequel.

Bayonetta 3 seems like an inevitability; however, our next Bayonetta could come with a different protagonist. Take that as you will.

Speaking at BitSummit, Platinum’s own Atsushi Inaba confirmed there were ongoing talks for Bayonetta 3. The company does wish to make a sequel. At the same time, Inaba hinted to SourceGaming that they’re talking about changes to Bayonetta herself. But, what kind of changes? Apparently, they have gone has far as suggesting a different main character, saying, “there’s plenty of precedent for changing protagonists.”

Nevertheless, nothing is set in stone. From what it looks like, the team over at Platinum are discussing several new possibilities. The question is; if Bayonetta isn’t the protagonist, is it a Bayonetta game? Is Platinum Games going to pull a Raiden on us like MGSII? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Last month, the original Bayonetta performed admirably on Steam. The conversion to PC saw the game reach new heights. Afterward, Platinum saw similar success with Vanquish. If publishers will allow, we’ll likely see more of their games hit PC. Time will tell.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE