Battlesloths 2025 Coming Soon for Some In-Your-Face Pizza Wars

Relive Your Pizza Cravings Over and Over Again with Battlesloths

It wasn’t too long ago Rooster Teeth officially entered indie game publishing. Now, we get to see one of their first titles in action. Here comes Battlesloths 2025: The Great Pizza Wars for some party and murder mayhem.

From what we know, Battlesloths 2025 is a twin-stick shooter revolving around 4-player co-op. Battle against human opponents or super tough AI, whichever floats your boat. Many players will tell you, though, humans make the best prey. In this case, you’re killing sloths in head-to-head combat to collect the most pizza. Collect the most pizza slices and you win, just like life.

As far as the developer has revealed, the game will be available on Steam. So far, however, we lack a release date. But here’s a quick overview of Battlesloths’ features:

Up to 20 unique weapons

Four unique game modes

Customizable battle settings

Team vs. options; Free for all, a nuke and more hats than you can fit on 700 sloth’s heads

You’ll have plenty to do as you train to become the ultimate gun-toting, hoverboarding, pizza eating sloth on the block! Revel in the silliness of the slothpacalypse, shoot everything that moves and start hoarding pizza!

What are your thoughts on the mad multiplayer of Battlesloths 2025: The Great Pizza Wars? Comment your thoughts below.

SOURCE: Press Release