Alan Wake Has Returned and Is Now Playable on Xbox One and 360

Back from the Brink, Alan Wake Makes a Triumphant Return to Xbox

It was a bit of a tragedy when Remedy Entertainment revealed that Alan Wake would no longer be available for digital purchase. That’s what happens when you license good music for a game for a limited time. However, the company has seemingly solved the issue because Alan Wake is back in the Xbox Store.

Although Alan Wake‘s return was always a possibility, we didn’t imagine it would happen this fast. At least, we’re assuming the issue is resolved and Microsoft isn’t jumping the gun. You can find the classic right now for Xbox 360 and on the Xbox One via Backwards Compatibility. Or, maybe you already bought the game when it was 90% off. That last surge of sales may be what helped Remedy get the rights back.

Thus, if you’ve never played or purchased the game, it’s no longer the end of the world. Play the supernatural action-adventure tale today, if you have an Xbox.

Curiously enough, Alan Wake hasn’t found its place back on Steam. But, we’ll try to keep you updated as soon as that happens. For now, let us know your thoughts on the return of the game after its super quick hiatus. Comment down below.

After today, if you play the game on Xbox and suddenly notice music or content missing, do say something. It would explain a lot.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE