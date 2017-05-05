Share This

 

5 More Games Added to Xbox Backwards Compatibility Today

Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Gets Five More Titles

Today, it was announced that more titles are available for the Xbox One through Backwards Compatibility! Larry Hyrb from Xbox, revealed the news on Twitter, citing one pretty big game and other games that appeal to a niche market. As the list of backwards compatible games continues to grow, with over 100 titles, they just keep getting better each time!

Since the release of Xbox One Backward Compatibility program, it has been one of the most popular features to hit the Xbox One platform! This isn’t surprising though, as it allows Xbox gamers the opportunity to play some of their favourite Xbox 360 games on the newest console. Xbox adds to the list of backwards compatible games quite regularly, and as such they have released three more today. Xbox’s Larry Hryb announced via Twitter that Assassin’s Creed 3, Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond, Shadow Assault/Tenchu, Ilomilo, and Shinobi are all headed to the backward compatible list.

What do you think about the newest additions? Let us know in the comments below.

