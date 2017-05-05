5 More Games Added to Xbox Backwards Compatibility Today

Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Gets Five More Titles

Since the release of Xbox One Backward Compatibility program, it has been one of the most popular features to hit the Xbox One platform! This isn’t surprising though, as it allows Xbox gamers the opportunity to play some of their favourite Xbox 360 games on the newest console. Xbox adds to the list of backwards compatible games quite regularly, and as such they have released three more today. Xbox’s Larry Hryb announced via Twitter that Assassin’s Creed 3, Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond, Shadow Assault/Tenchu, Ilomilo, and Shinobi are all headed to the backward compatible list.

Also, Assassin’s Creed III and Matt Hazard: BBB are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/Kqjebu6yzO — Larry Hryb 💬 (@majornelson) May 23, 2017

Shadow Assault/Tenchu, ilomilo and Shinobi are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/ENTCk4DrzJ — Larry Hryb 💬 (@majornelson) May 23, 2017

What do you think about the newest additions? Let us know in the comments below.